ボストンダイナミクスの「SPOT」、今度は「BTS」とコラボ動画を公開 「IONIQ」で華麗なダンスも披露

シェア

0

ツイート

0

はてブ

0

世界最高峰の身体的なロボティクス技術を持つボストンダイナミクスがソフトバンクグループから韓国ヒュンダイ自動車グループの一員に変わったことは既報のとおり。

当のボストンダイナミクスも「ヒュンダイ(現代)自動車グループの一員になることに興奮しています」というコメントとともに、二足歩行ロボット「Spot」がBTSの「IONIQ: I’m On It」でダンスを華麗に踊る動画「Spot’s On It」をYouTubeに投稿してその喜びを表現している。

■ Spot’s On It

We’re thrilled to be part of the Hyundai Motor Group! And we’re celebrating with a dance to BTS’s “IONIQ: I’m On It.”

BTSとSPOTのコラボ動画はこちら。

撮影現場で、ボストンダイナミクスのSpotとAtlasからサプライズ訪問を受けたBTSのメンバー達。ダンスで華麗な動きを披露する。同社は「それほど遠くない将来、ロボットが人間の生活に参入し、豊かにすることができると私たちは信じています。Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics.」と綴っている。

■ Hyundai x Boston Dynamics | Welcome to the Family with BTS

Look, who visited our film shooting studio! BTS get a surprise visit from two special guests – Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Atlas. Watch them all have fun showing off their moves in an epic dance-off.

We believe that, in the not-so-distant future, robots can come into and enrich human lives.

Welcome to the family, Boston Dynamics.

ちなみにヒュンダイ自動車グループがBTSを起用したIONIQ動画はこちら。

■ IONIQ x BTS – IONIQ: I’m on it Official MV 日本語ver.